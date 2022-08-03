Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

DOE: 10% of public school classrooms have poor air quality

Assessments done by Department of Education contractors found 1,261 of its 12,000 classrooms...
Assessments done by Department of Education contractors found 1,261 of its 12,000 classrooms have limited access to outside air due to central air conditioning(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kids are back in school but some are learning in spaces without fresh air and have a higher likelihood of breathing in what someone else exhaled. With face masks now optional, some feel it’s a risky situation.

Assessments done by Department of Education contractors found 1,261 of its 12,000 classrooms have limited access to outside air due to central air conditioning -- meaning about 10 percent of its classrooms have poor ventilation and could be more vulnerable to the spread of COVID.

Of those, 73 rooms had unacceptable levels of carbon dioxide at Kauluwela Elementary, Keone’ula Elementary, McKinley High, Pu’uhale Elementary, Royal Elementary, Mililani High and Mililani Middle.

School officials say they can work on improving ventilation in those rooms.

“We expect to have those classrooms observed and monitored by the middle of next week, we’ll be in pretty good shape. And all those mitigation steps are already in place,” said DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi.

Steps are aimed to improve circulation and quality, such as using box fans, air filters and purifiers, and opening windows and doors.

“Should they not meet the threshold we will be working with the school principal to identify other strategies that we can use either in that classroom to bring those numbers down. Or we’ll be finding alternative means for those students to be learning in other classrooms that we can,” Hayashi said.

Critics feel the DOE is moving too slowly at the expense of keiki’s safety and want more information so families can plan accordingly.

“They need to publish a list of the affected classrooms, they need to confirm that they have assessed every classroom space,” said Hawaii State Teachers Association Executive Deputy Director Andrea Eshelman. “We just want them to be transparent, share with family so folks can make decisions and our members can make decisions about whether you should really emphasize masking in their classroom spaces.”

As for long term solutions. DOE officials say upgrading HVAC systems will take time.

“Some of the design of those systems when it was put into place was to manage energy costs, not promote the exchange of the air. So those systems need to be evaluated and say we need to have elements that in introduce fresh air into the room,” said Randall Tanaka, DOE Assistant Superintendent for the Office of Facilities and Operations.

DOE said it will post a list of the affected classrooms on its website and families can contact their principal to find out if their child is affected.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
An attorney for Daniel Aikau says his client got into a fight with 70-year-old Alofaaga Togiai...
Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
A federal anti-drug task force says the powerful narcotic is being smuggled into Hawaii by...
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
It happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
Officials said the man was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso.
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head

Latest News

Morning Brew at SALT at Our Kakaako
Staffing shortages, reinfections: The year of living with COVID isn’t going as planned
97,295 pounds of marine debris removed from the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.
Divers clear mountains of trash from Papahanaumokuakea
FILE/Honolulu skyline
City outlines ambitious plan to build 1,000 affordable units over 5 years
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Staffing shortages, reinfections: The year of living with COVID isn’t going as planned