DOE: 10% of public school classrooms have poor air quality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kids are back in school but some are learning in spaces without fresh air and have a higher likelihood of breathing in what someone else exhaled. With face masks now optional, some feel it’s a risky situation.

Assessments done by Department of Education contractors found 1,261 of its 12,000 classrooms have limited access to outside air due to central air conditioning -- meaning about 10 percent of its classrooms have poor ventilation and could be more vulnerable to the spread of COVID.

Of those, 73 rooms had unacceptable levels of carbon dioxide at Kauluwela Elementary, Keone’ula Elementary, McKinley High, Pu’uhale Elementary, Royal Elementary, Mililani High and Mililani Middle.

School officials say they can work on improving ventilation in those rooms.

“We expect to have those classrooms observed and monitored by the middle of next week, we’ll be in pretty good shape. And all those mitigation steps are already in place,” said DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi.

Steps are aimed to improve circulation and quality, such as using box fans, air filters and purifiers, and opening windows and doors.

“Should they not meet the threshold we will be working with the school principal to identify other strategies that we can use either in that classroom to bring those numbers down. Or we’ll be finding alternative means for those students to be learning in other classrooms that we can,” Hayashi said.

Critics feel the DOE is moving too slowly at the expense of keiki’s safety and want more information so families can plan accordingly.

“They need to publish a list of the affected classrooms, they need to confirm that they have assessed every classroom space,” said Hawaii State Teachers Association Executive Deputy Director Andrea Eshelman. “We just want them to be transparent, share with family so folks can make decisions and our members can make decisions about whether you should really emphasize masking in their classroom spaces.”

As for long term solutions. DOE officials say upgrading HVAC systems will take time.

“Some of the design of those systems when it was put into place was to manage energy costs, not promote the exchange of the air. So those systems need to be evaluated and say we need to have elements that in introduce fresh air into the room,” said Randall Tanaka, DOE Assistant Superintendent for the Office of Facilities and Operations.

DOE said it will post a list of the affected classrooms on its website and families can contact their principal to find out if their child is affected.

