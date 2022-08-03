Car slams into Maui storefront, causing $200K in damage
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Mercedes-Benz smashed through the front of a store in Makawao on Monday, causing an estimated $200,000 in damage, Maui police said.
It happened around 3 p.m. at the Rodeo General Store on Baldwin Avenue.
Police said the 76-year-old male driver mistakenly accelerated into the business’ front entrance after striking a pickup truck in the parking lot.
A female employee suffered minor injuries.
Police are still investigating.
