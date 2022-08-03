Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Car slams into Maui storefront, causing $200K in damage

A car slammed into the Rodeo General Store in Makawao on Monday.
A car slammed into the Rodeo General Store in Makawao on Monday.(Amanda Clayton Sanders)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Mercedes-Benz smashed through the front of a store in Makawao on Monday, causing an estimated $200,000 in damage, Maui police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the Rodeo General Store on Baldwin Avenue.

Police said the 76-year-old male driver mistakenly accelerated into the business’ front entrance after striking a pickup truck in the parking lot.

A female employee suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
An attorney for Daniel Aikau says his client got into a fight with 70-year-old Alofaaga Togiai...
Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
A federal anti-drug task force says the powerful narcotic is being smuggled into Hawaii by...
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
It happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
Officials said the man was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso.
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head

Latest News

In an aggressive push from the city to meet demand for affordable housing, Mayor Rick...
City outlines ambitious plan to build 1,000 affordable units
97,295 pounds of marine debris removed from the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.
Team of divers clears 97,000 pounds of trash from Papahanaumokuakea
It happened about 10:30 Monday night in a convenience store parking lot.
Grandmother in critical condition after being run over by her own SUV in parking lot
Morning Brew at SALT at Our Kakaako
Staffing shortages, reinfections: The year of living with COVID isn’t going as planned