Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Analysis: Honolulu is now the nation’s third most expensive place for renters and prices are still rising

Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data...
Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data from online rental firm Apartment List.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data from online rental firm Apartment List.

The analysis showed the median rent for a two-bedroom unit in Honolulu is about $2,500 a month.

That’s 19% higher than at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

“Honolulu, like a lot of parts across the country, has seen pretty uninterrupted rent growth throughout 2021 and 2022,” said Rob Warnock, senior research associate at Apartment List.

“In many cases, rent growth exceeds what we were used to seeing before the pandemic.”

City outlines ambitious plan to build 1,000 affordable units over 5 years

Only Napa and the Silicon Valley in California had higher rents than Honolulu.

In fact, for the price of a two-bedroom apartment in Honolulu, you could rent three apartments in Odessa, Tex., one of the least expensive rental markets.

Warnock said one factor driving up rents in Honolulu was a lack of supply.

The situation is bad news for prospective renters like Premy Simion, who is looking for a two-bedroom apartment in the Downtown area. She hopes to pay about $1,700 a month.

About a year ago, Simion had to move in with her sister at the Waena Apartments in Downtown Honolulu after her former employer cut back her hours because of the pandemic.

She now has a new job and is making more money, but the single mother of two said the rents are still too high.

“It doesn’t really matter if I have a better job. I’m still struggling with the prices of everything ― everything is just so high these days,” the Liliha resident said.

“It is very hard. It’s stressful.”

She added that relocating to somewhere like Ewa Beach, where the rents are lower, isn’t an option because her job in town. “It’s hard because I work in town. And that means I have to get up super early,” she said.

“You know that two hours (commuting) I could use for something else that’s important.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
An attorney for Daniel Aikau says his client got into a fight with 70-year-old Alofaaga Togiai...
Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
A federal anti-drug task force says the powerful narcotic is being smuggled into Hawaii by...
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
It happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
Officials said the man was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso.
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head

Latest News

Hawaii students returned to classes this week.
Survey shows about 10% of Hawaii public school classrooms have poor air ventilation
Mahealani Richardson explains UH's recently released data shows trace amounts of JP-5 fuel in...
UH data on Red Hill shows trace amounts of fuel
Grandmother in critical condition after being run over by her own SUV in parking lot
Grandmother in critical condition after being run over by her own SUV in parking lot
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta