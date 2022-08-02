Tributes
Woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a vehicle in Kakaako

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:40 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is behind bars facing a second-degree attempted murder charge after allegedly opening fire on a vehicle in Kakaako.

Police said 42-year-old April Robinson got into a verbal argument with a 58-year-old man around 5:30 Sunday evening near Forrest Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd.

When the man left the scene, the suspect fired at his vehicle. It’s unclear if he was actually hit by a bullet, however EMS did not report any injuries linked to this incident.

It’s unclear what the two were arguing about, or if they knew each other prior.

Police located and arrested Robinson about five hours later.

Additional details were limited. This story may be updated.

