Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Voter service centers on Oahu open ahead of primary election

Voter service centers opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election.
Voter service centers opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election.(Hawaii News Now)
By Krista Rados
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Voter service centers on Oahu opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election.

Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale, which are two of the prominent voting centers on the island, have opened their doors to voters looking to register or to cast their ballots.

Both centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

On Aug. 13, the centers will open earlier — from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In Kaneohe, a “pop-up” voter service center opened Monday morning at the district park meeting room. The center will serve the public between 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for one week.

Following the closure of the Kaneohe site, Wahiawa will open a “pop-up voting” center from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12 at the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park.

[For a full list of voter service centers and ballot drop boxes statewide, click here.]

After the primary elections on August 13, Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale will close for voter services until Oct. 25 before the general election.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors opt not to pursue charges in apparent road rage attack on elderly driver
Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors revisit assault of elderly man after ‘issues’ with initial investigation
Conditions will be right to increase the brush fire risk for leeward areas.
Red flag warning extended for leeward areas of all islands
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.
Suspected murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Waikiki apartment
The Honolulu Little League team is on their way to the Golden State to represent Hawaii in the...
Honolulu Little League punches their ticket to West Regional Tournament

Latest News

HNN File Image
Woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a vehicle in Kakaako
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Launch
State: More people calling Hawaii’s mental health crisis line since launch of 988
Kekoa Nihipali, 33, is charged with various offenses.
Hilo man who allegedly used X-Acto knife in Walmart shoplifting attempt charged
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan during tour of Asia.
Midday Newscast: White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit