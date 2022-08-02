Voter service centers on Oahu open ahead of primary election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Voter service centers on Oahu opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election.

Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale, which are two of the prominent voting centers on the island, have opened their doors to voters looking to register or to cast their ballots.

Both centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

On Aug. 13, the centers will open earlier — from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In Kaneohe, a “pop-up” voter service center opened Monday morning at the district park meeting room. The center will serve the public between 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for one week.

Following the closure of the Kaneohe site, Wahiawa will open a “pop-up voting” center from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12 at the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park.

[For a full list of voter service centers and ballot drop boxes statewide, click here.]

After the primary elections on August 13, Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale will close for voter services until Oct. 25 before the general election.

