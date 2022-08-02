Tributes
Property manager recounts call with man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend on Maui

Your top local stories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:33 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial continues Tuesday for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend more than eight years ago on Maui.

The jury heard opening statements on Monday.

Bernard Brown pleaded not guilty to the murder of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve.

The mother of three was last seen alive at Brown’s home in Wailuku in 2014. Her body was never found.

In court, Brown’s property manager recalled a phone conversation she had with him after Mo’s disappearance.

“I said to him, ‘Can you slow down, calm down so I can hear you, is everything OK?’ He said no. I asked, ‘Is everything OK with Mo and the kids?’ And he said, ‘No, I need to get off island and sell everything,’” said Savitri Carlson, the property manager.

Monsalves’ son Tyler also took the stand. He said he tried to get a hold of his mother for two days before she was reported missing by her co-worker.

This story will be updated.

