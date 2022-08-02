Tributes
Police: Badly decomposed body found partially buried on remote road on Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating after a badly decomposed body was found partially buried on a remote side road in Kau last week.

According to authorities, detectives were alerted Wednesday night to the body that was discovered off Highway 11, south of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park boundary.

Officials transported the body to the Hilo Medical Center on Thursday morning for official pronouncement of death.

An autopsy was performed the following day. Final results are still pending.

The victim’s identity is still unknown. Authorities will likely need to compare DNA to try to positively identify that person.

Detectives are also reviewing active missing persons cases.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311 or (808) 961-2378.

This story will be updated.

