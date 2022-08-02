Police: Badly decomposed body found partially buried on remote road on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating after a badly decomposed body was found partially buried on a remote side road in Kau last week.

According to authorities, detectives were alerted Wednesday night to the body that was discovered off Highway 11, south of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park boundary.

Officials transported the body to the Hilo Medical Center on Thursday morning for official pronouncement of death.

An autopsy was performed the following day. Final results are still pending.

The victim’s identity is still unknown. Authorities will likely need to compare DNA to try to positively identify that person.

Detectives are also reviewing active missing persons cases.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311 or (808) 961-2378.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.