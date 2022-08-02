Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified.

Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku.

Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15, she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Both drivers were ejected onto the road. The woman operating the moped, a 40-year-old from Wailuku, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Santos, who was driving the motorcycle, died at the scene.

Police found that neither of the drivers were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. They are still working to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.

This marks Maui County’s 14th traffic death of 2022 compared to 10 this same time last year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.