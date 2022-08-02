Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man

HNN file: Maui Police Department
HNN file: Maui Police Department
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified.

Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku.

Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15, she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Both drivers were ejected onto the road. The woman operating the moped, a 40-year-old from Wailuku, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Santos, who was driving the motorcycle, died at the scene.

Police found that neither of the drivers were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. They are still working to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.

This marks Maui County’s 14th traffic death of 2022 compared to 10 this same time last year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors opt not to pursue charges in apparent road rage attack on elderly driver
Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors revisit assault of elderly man after ‘issues’ with initial investigation
Conditions will be right to increase the brush fire risk for leeward areas.
Red flag warning extended for leeward areas of all islands
Officials said the man was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso.
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.
Suspected murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Waikiki apartment

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: New school year kicks off with the trades!
Masks are optional for Department of Education campuses.
Masks are now optional at Hawaii public schools, but many opt to keep them on
Bryant Tejeda-Castillo remains in custody.
Instead of state trial, H-3 murder suspect could face tougher penalties in court martial
HNN Pills
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose