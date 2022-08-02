Maui all-stars 1-1 in Intermediate 50/70 World Series

LIVERMORE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s Little League all-stars played their second Intermediate 50/70 World Series game in California on Monday.

“To see them fulfill their dream to play in the World Series, at the highest level in baseball for the youth, it’s an honor, a privilege to be here, it’s a blessing to be here,” said Outfielder Teyvon Kahalewai’s father Leyton Kahalewai.

It was a tough day as they recorded their first loss against host-team from Danville, California.

The final score was 13 to zero.

Representing the West Region, Maui is now 1-1 in the series.

“We gatta swallow this loss. Losing always doesn’t feel so good, but you learn a lot from losing,” said Central East Maui Little League Coach Joseph Gosselin. “I’m very proud of them. I’m very proud of the kids.”

Despite the outcome, the 13-year-old the boys from the Valley Isle held their heads up high and are proud to represent Hawaii and are not giving up.

“It feels good finally getting to World Series,” said shortstop Isaac Gosselin.

The Maui boys play Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time. Games are live on the ESPN+ app

