Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Maui all-stars 1-1 in Intermediate 50/70 World Series

Despite the outcome, the 13-year-old the boys from the Valley Isle held their heads up high and...
Despite the outcome, the 13-year-old the boys from the Valley Isle held their heads up high and are proud to represent Hawaii and are not giving up.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERMORE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s Little League all-stars played their second Intermediate 50/70 World Series game in California on Monday.

“To see them fulfill their dream to play in the World Series, at the highest level in baseball for the youth, it’s an honor, a privilege to be here, it’s a blessing to be here,” said Outfielder Teyvon Kahalewai’s father Leyton Kahalewai.

It was a tough day as they recorded their first loss against host-team from Danville, California.

The final score was 13 to zero.

Representing the West Region, Maui is now 1-1 in the series.

“We gatta swallow this loss. Losing always doesn’t feel so good, but you learn a lot from losing,” said Central East Maui Little League Coach Joseph Gosselin. “I’m very proud of them. I’m very proud of the kids.”

Despite the outcome, the 13-year-old the boys from the Valley Isle held their heads up high and are proud to represent Hawaii and are not giving up.

“It feels good finally getting to World Series,” said shortstop Isaac Gosselin.

The Maui boys play Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time. Games are live on the ESPN+ app

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors opt not to pursue charges in apparent road rage attack on elderly driver
Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors revisit assault of elderly man after ‘issues’ with initial investigation
Conditions will be right to increase the brush fire risk for leeward areas.
Red flag warning extended for leeward areas of all islands
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.
Suspected murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Waikiki apartment
The Honolulu Little League team is on their way to the Golden State to represent Hawaii in the...
Honolulu Little League punches their ticket to West Regional Tournament

Latest News

Bryant Tejeda-Castillo remains in custody.
Instead of state trial, H-3 murder suspect could face tougher penalties in court martial
Masks are optional for Department of Education campuses.
Masks are now optional at Hawaii public schools, but many opt to keep them on
Mason Jordan, 31, is accused of allegedly bullying minors into acts of prostitution.
Ex-HPD officer charged with child sex trafficking denied bail as he awaits trial
Voter service centers opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election.
Voter service centers in Hawaii open ahead of primary election