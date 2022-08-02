Tributes
Man sentenced to prison for kidnap, rape of young woman in 2019

A judge in Boston sentenced Victor Pena to 29 to 39 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a young woman in 2019. (SOURCE: WHDH)
By Steve Cooper
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSTON (WCVB) – A judge in Boston sentenced a man to serve between 29 to 39 years in prison Monday for kidnapping and raping a young woman in 2019.

Victor Pena, 42, was convicted last week on one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape.

The jury reached its verdict after only about two hours of deliberations.

Pena was not in the courtroom during the seven day trial or sentencing, except for when he took the stand. He otherwise appeared through zoom.

The survivor gave a victim impact statement on her life since her three-day captivity in Pena’s apartment in January 2019.

She wrote that there will never be an end to the ways he destroyed her life and said the experience continues to impact her ability to feel safe, normal or comfortable in her own body.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

