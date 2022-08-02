Tributes
Kona man wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation

Your top local stories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are searching for a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

Authorities said Drosstain Pua and a second unidentified man are suspected of breaking into a home in Ocean View on Sunday at 9 a.m.

The 37-year-old homeowner told police the two suspects forcibly entered his residence carrying firearms, assaulted him, and fired a weapon in his direction.

The victim was treated on scene by Hawaii Fire Department paramedics for injuries he sustained during the altercation.

Pua, who also goes by the name “Hano”, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is known to frequent the areas of South Kona and Ocean View.

The second suspect is described as a local male in his in his 40s with a thin build and light complexion, 5 feet 8 inches tall, unknown weight, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Pua is considered armed and dangerous. Officials advise the public to not contact the suspect and instead call police at (808) 935-3311 with any information.

This story will be updated.

