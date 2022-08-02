Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Justice Dept. sues over Idaho’s abortion law

Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal government was bringing the lawsuit, which seeks to invalidate the state’s 'criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies.'
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:10 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Idaho, arguing that its new abortion law violates federal law because it does not allow doctors to provide medically necessary treatment, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday.

Garland said the federal government was bringing the lawsuit, which seeks to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies.”

The announcement is the first major action by the Justice Department challenging a state trigger law since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit was brought because federal prosecutors believe Idaho’s law would force doctors to violate the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a federal law that requires anyone coming to a medical facility for emergency treatment to be stabilized and treated.

“Idaho’s law would make it a criminal offense for doctors to provide the emergency medical treatment that federal law requires,” Garland said.

Idaho, like many Republican-led states, has several anti-abortion laws on the books, creating a legal quagmire now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
Officials said the man was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso.
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head
Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors revisit assault of elderly man after ‘issues’ with initial investigation
A federal anti-drug task force says the powerful narcotic is being smuggled into Hawaii by...
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
HNN File Image
Woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a vehicle in Kakaako

Latest News

Prevent sticker shock of hidden college costs by planning ahead
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
A Clinton County judge released John Potter, 66, on his own recognizance, the police chief said.
Police: Warrant leads to ‘depraved and sickening’ child porn case, man’s arrest
Tyler Watson doesn’t want your vote; he’s just crossing his arms like the sign says.
Arizona man pokes fun at political signs by putting up signs of his own