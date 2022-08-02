Tributes
He’s one of Hawaii’s most accomplished all-around water athletes. And he’s 13

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s easy to see that the ocean is Bobo Gallagher’s playground.

He’s in his element when he’s ripping across the Pacific or any other body of water.

“it’s just like a freedom and that uncontrolled environment that you’re trying to master a little bit,” he said.

The Maui teenager is quickly entering that master zone. At 13, he’s already one of Hawaii’s most accomplished all-around water athletes.

“It’s almost a competition itself to be good at surfing, to be good at standup paddleboard surfing, to be good at winging,” he said.

Bobo is very good at them all. And he already has a claim to fame.

When Bobo was 11, he became the youngest person to solo across the treacherous channel that separates Maui and the Big Island, and the first to do it using a foil and a wing.

“When I was doing the Alenuihaha channel, I had never seen the backside of Maui or the other side of Haleakala,” he said.

This summer, Bobo finished first in the boys’ division for Stand-Up Paddleboard surfing at the USA Surfing Championship in Oceanside, California. He also impressed at competitions at Hood River, Oregon, and in an international event in Greece.

It was a learning experience.

“I learned there are some super-fast guys that are out of this world. I’m doing it in a minute and they’re doing it in thirty seconds,” he said.

His ability and his positive attitude have landed him multiple sponsorships from companies who’ve caught on to this rising star.

And he’s constantly testing his own limits, often going up against athletes twice his age in open division contests.

“If you’re really good and really focused, you really have to go to the open to be pushed,” he said.

Bobo lives a five-minute bicycle ride from the ocean and he’s in it every chance he gets. His goal is to perform at the highest level in all the water sports he dives into.

“I feel like I just want to be an all-around waterman,” he said.

That balancing act keeps him on his toes.

