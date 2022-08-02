Forecast: Breezy winds weaken tonight, spotty showers due tomorrow

Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds to ease tonight, spotty showers due tomorrow(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue to ease through Tuesday night, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. A transition to a land and sea breeze regime is expected through the day Wednesday, that will continue through the second half of the week. Clouds and showers will shift to interior and mountain locations through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form each day. Unstable conditions will arrive with an upper level disturbance potentially producing isolated thunderstorms over Big Island waters from Tuesday night into Wednesday. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is anticipated this weekend.

Only small background south swells are expected from Wednesday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through Tuesday. A small, medium period, east swell rises from Tuesday night through Friday, producing a slight boost to east shore surf.

