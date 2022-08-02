Ex-HPD officer charged with child sex trafficking denied bail as he awaits trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge ordered a former Honolulu police officer accused of bullying minors into acts of prostitution to be held without bail as he awaits trial.
Mason Jordan, 31, has pleaded not guilty to child sex trafficking and enticing minors to take part in prostitution.
Authorities say he was impersonating others on social media in hopes of recruiting minors to work for him as prostitutes.
Monday’s hearing with Jordan took place over the telephone from Honolulu Federal Detention Center, where he is being held.
Jordan was arrested in early June, when he was in New Mexico. He resigned from HPD before he could be disciplined, according to the department in June.
