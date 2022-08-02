Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Ex-HPD officer charged with child sex trafficking denied bail as he awaits trial

Mason Jordan, 31, is accused of allegedly bullying minors into acts of prostitution.
Mason Jordan, 31, is accused of allegedly bullying minors into acts of prostitution.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge ordered a former Honolulu police officer accused of bullying minors into acts of prostitution to be held without bail as he awaits trial.

Mason Jordan, 31, has pleaded not guilty to child sex trafficking and enticing minors to take part in prostitution.

Authorities say he was impersonating others on social media in hopes of recruiting minors to work for him as prostitutes.

Monday’s hearing with Jordan took place over the telephone from Honolulu Federal Detention Center, where he is being held.

Jordan was arrested in early June, when he was in New Mexico. He resigned from HPD before he could be disciplined, according to the department in June.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors opt not to pursue charges in apparent road rage attack on elderly driver
Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors revisit assault of elderly man after ‘issues’ with initial investigation
Conditions will be right to increase the brush fire risk for leeward areas.
Red flag warning extended for leeward areas of all islands
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.
Suspected murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Waikiki apartment
The Honolulu Little League team is on their way to the Golden State to represent Hawaii in the...
Honolulu Little League punches their ticket to West Regional Tournament

Latest News

Despite the outcome, the 13-year-old the boys from the Valley Isle held their heads up high and...
Maui all-stars 1-1 in Intermediate 50/70 World Series
Bryant Tejeda-Castillo remains in custody.
Instead of state trial, H-3 murder suspect could face court martial ― with tougher penalties
Masks are optional for Department of Education campuses.
Families welcome optional masks on first day of school
Voter service centers opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election.
Voter service centers in Hawaii open ahead of primary election