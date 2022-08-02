‘Bows defense hopes to make an impact as UH football training camp continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One week closer to kickoff for the University of Hawaii football team as the defense looks to establish their dominance.

“We leave the attitude and the feelings at the door and we just got to keep playing and make sure we convert.” UH defensive back Virdel Edwards II told Hawaii News Now.

The ‘Bows were back on the grass fields Monday morning to kick off week two of fall training camp with the Warrior defense looking to maintain the momentum gained from their first four days as a unit.

“Just staying consistent, we’ve had a great first week.” Edwards said. “The second week coming up, you just have to keep stacking the days, stay consistent as a group, as a defense and the rest will handle itself.”

Under first year defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro, the boys in the green practice jerseys are flying around, getting more acclimated to the system being installed during camp.

“Overall, I think we’re all getting pretty comfortable with the defense, everyone’s honing in to their assignment and what they got to do on the field.” UH linebacker Isaiah Tufaga said. “I think that’s the most important part, getting comfortable with the defense and trusting each other so that we can all play as one.”

When asked to describe their scheme, one word keeps coming up — physical.

Playing complementary defense, so everyone is on the same page.

“We do everything together.” Edwards said. “We tackle together, we vice (tackle) together, we always have help, whatever we play, we always have help, so just playing together, knowing where your help is and just playing by your rules.”

While also making sure they bring it against the UH offense as kick off against Vanderbilt inches closer.

“It brings out the best out of everybody, you know.” Tufaga said. “Fall camp is the time to compete and win a job, so I think everyone’s out here trying to compete and win their job, so to me, that’s the most important part is everyone comes out and competes and fights their tail off and everyone will get better.”

Week two of training camp continues through Saturday.

