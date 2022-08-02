Tributes
Baby formula shortage easing, but not over

About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.
About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:01 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - It looks like the baby formula shortage is getting better but still has a long way to go.

A new report from market research firm Information Resources Inc. shows formula availability is better than it was, but it is still not back to normal.

About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.

It was only 10% before Abbott Nutrition’s nationwide recall.

The White House is doing what it can, like bringing in formula from overseas and extending programs designed to help families affected by the shortage.

For countless low-income families, babies who need specific types of formula and in rural areas where there are not many stores to choose from, it is still tough.

The Food and Drug Administration says formula production needs to continue at high levels for six to eight weeks for supply to keep up with demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

