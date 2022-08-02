Tributes
Agua from Aquaman: Jason Momoa passes out bottles of water on Hawaiian Air flight

Jason Momoa had gifts for passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight. And the Rock tried Inn-N-Out Burger for the first time.
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Agua from Aquaman?

Lucky passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight were blessed with just that, as actor Jason Momoa took on a new role as flight attendant.

In a viral TikTok video, Momoa is seen handing out bottles of Mananalu — his sustainable water company with bottles made of recycled aluminum.

Wearing a fitted blazer, hair slicked in a bun and adorned with a flower tucked over his ear, Momoa would’ve almost blended with the rest of the flight crew if it weren’t for his towering build and husky voice.

It seems Momoa was feeling generous in the spirit of his 43rd birthday on Monday: He treated passengers to 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles.

Momoa appeared to be in good health after being involved in a minor vehicle collision in July.

The flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu brought the actor back to his home state just-in-time to celebrate his special day.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, Momoa shared that he’s back “home” while laying on a beach with friend Travis Snyder.

Momoa said his birthday wish is for his 17.1 million followers to “be a hero” and join the donor registry for Snyder, who is battling leukemia and needs to find a matching blood stem cell donor.

Momoa’s visits back to Hawaii might become more common as he’s set to start filming a series on the islands come fall.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

