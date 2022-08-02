1 person dead, 3 injured following head-on crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said one person is dead and three others are injured following a head-on crash involving three cars.

Authorities said the crash happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.

Officials said one of the drivers apparently lost control, causing the crash.

Lt. Paul Kim of the Hawaii County Police Patrol Division said the crash involved two vehicles heading Hilo-bound — one on the inner lane and the other on the outer lane.

“The one on the inner lane lost traction and went into the Hamakua-bound lane, resulting in this traffic casualty,” Kim said.

The road was shut down for hours but has since reopened.

HNN has reached out to police for more information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.