Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Strong trades, fire danger continue into Monday

Gusty trade winds are forecast to continue Monday.
Gusty trade winds are forecast to continue Monday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong trade winds and limited rainfall will continue Monday, keeping the risk of extreme fire conditions for leeward areas where the red flag warning has been extended through 6 p.m. Monday. Winds have backed off a little, but a wind advisory remains up through Monday for the Kohala area of Hawaii Island, Lanai and Kahoolawe. Winds should diminish by midweek and windward showers should increase a bit by Monday night.

Winds are expected to become even lighter and turn from the east-southeast Wednesday into the second half of the week, which could allow for afternoon sea breezes. If that happens, afternoon clouds and pop-up showers will be possible for the parched leeward areas of the islands.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a pair of overlapping swells will keep south shore surf near the summertime average, with some sets near 6 feet. Only small background swells are expected Wednesday through the weekend. Surf on east shores will remain rough and choppy trade winds. Waves will lower Wednesday, but distant activity from tropical cyclones to the east could send a small, long-period swell through the islands Wednesday through Friday.

For mariners, the small craft advisory has been extended for all coastal waters through 6 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors opt not to pursue charges in apparent road rage attack on elderly driver
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.
Suspected murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Waikiki apartment
Conditions will be right to increase the brush fire risk for leeward areas.
Red flag warning extended for leeward areas of all islands
Lahaina Fish Company has been ordered to close to handle a roach infestation.
Health inspectors shut down Maui eatery after discovering roach infestation
Feral cats on Maui
Efforts underway to get a more accurate count of feral cats, reduce concentrated populations

Latest News

Winds should ease with more windward showers by Monday and Tuesday.
Dry and gusty trade winds close out the weekend
Winds should ease with more windward showers by Monday and Tuesday.
Dry weather and gusty winds increasing fire risk this weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Fire Weather Watch is up for Sunday
Tracking changes this weekend
Hawaii News Now - Friday Evening - Jen Robbins