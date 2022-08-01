Strong trades, fire danger continue into Monday

Strong trade winds and limited rainfall will continue Monday, keeping the risk of extreme fire conditions for leeward areas where the red flag warning has been extended through 6 p.m. Monday. Winds have backed off a little, but a wind advisory remains up through Monday for the Kohala area of Hawaii Island, Lanai and Kahoolawe. Winds should diminish by midweek and windward showers should increase a bit by Monday night.

Winds are expected to become even lighter and turn from the east-southeast Wednesday into the second half of the week, which could allow for afternoon sea breezes. If that happens, afternoon clouds and pop-up showers will be possible for the parched leeward areas of the islands.

In surf, a pair of overlapping swells will keep south shore surf near the summertime average, with some sets near 6 feet. Only small background swells are expected Wednesday through the weekend. Surf on east shores will remain rough and choppy trade winds. Waves will lower Wednesday, but distant activity from tropical cyclones to the east could send a small, long-period swell through the islands Wednesday through Friday.

For mariners, the small craft advisory has been extended for all coastal waters through 6 p.m. Monday.

