Rainbow Warriors football wraps up week one of fall training camp under the lights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team wrapped up week one of fall training camp on Saturday, under the lights of the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The ‘Bows hit the field as a whole for the first time this camp, after spending the first three days in their split practice format, allowing head coach Timmy Chang and his staff a better chance to evaluate the roster.

“To practice the way we did the first three days.” Coach Chang told reporters. “For them to come together, I thought there was a lot of good energy, defense flying around, offense flying around, you know, guys getting to the ball, getting blocks, getting off the blocks, I mean it was good competition.”

Coach adding that he was pleasantly surprised by the strides the team has made in just four practices, saying that the depth of the squad will be their strong suit.

“You know we’re not relying on just one guy to be in a position you know.” Coach Chang said. “There’s a guy backed up, there’s another guy they can also back up another guy and so that was pleasing to see.”

UH will return to the two session practices for a portion of week two, but the fun is only just getting started as both sides of the ball are competing, going head to head, day in and day out.

“Our defense is fast this year.” Edge rusher Jonah Kahahawai-Welch said. “Extremely fast, whether it’s on the edges, whether that’s on the backfield, it doesn’t matter, everybody’s very fast and we can be efficiently productive throughout the defense because it helps us in many ways.”

“If the defense is flying around then we have to be sharp and on our stuff so you know.” Wide receiver Zion Bowens said. “The defense is out there to make us better and vice versa, so it’s yin and yang, so when we’re out there, we’re all trying to compete.”

The ‘Bows are back in action on Monday for week two of fall training camp.

