Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Most US schools to keep mask optional policy

FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language Academy, a public school in Central Falls, R.I., Feb. 9, 2022. As a new school year approaches, COVID-19 infections are again on the rise, fueled by highly transmissible variants, filling families with dread. They fear the return of a pandemic scourge: outbreaks that sideline large numbers of teachers, close school buildings and force students back into remote learning.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:56 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most students in the U.S. are heading into the new school year with an optional mask policy.

According to data company Burbio, about 98% of the top 500 kindergarten through 12th-grade schools do not require facial coverings.

However, the School Superintendents Association says policies could change in some areas where COVID-19 cases escalate.

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the BA.5 subvariant. (CNN, WFSB, NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending universal indoor masking for schools and early education programs in locations with a high COVID-19 community level.

Right now, the CDC says nearly 46% of U.S. counties fall in that category.

It’s an annual ritual parents know too well, the back-to-school supply list. In this Watching Your Wallet, ways you can save and also help others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors opt not to pursue charges in apparent road rage attack on elderly driver
Conditions will be right to increase the brush fire risk for leeward areas.
Red flag warning extended for leeward areas of all islands
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.
Suspected murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Waikiki apartment
The Honolulu Little League team is on their way to the Golden State to represent Hawaii in the...
Honolulu Little League punches their ticket to West Regional Tournament
Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors revisit assault of elderly man after ‘issues’ with initial investigation

Latest News

Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Windy, dry conditions continue, lighter winds with more showers just ahead
Processed chicken is seen in this file photo. The federal government on Monday announced...
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Forecast: Windy and dry conditions continue, lighter winds with more showers just ahead
Forecast: Windy, dry conditions continue, lighter winds with more showers just ahead