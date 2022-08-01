Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.(New Hampshire State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:16 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, N.H. (Gray News) – A man in New Hampshire was arrested after a state trooper clocked him driving 161 mph, officials said.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Trooper Sawn Slaney was on patrol on Interstate 93 when an orange sports car flew past him. Slaney clocked the vehicle on radar at 161 mph, more than double the interstate’s 70-mph speed limit.

State police said the sports car was moving so fast that Slaney was unable to chase down the driver.

Slaney notified nearby law enforcement about the vehicle, and the sports car was eventually forced to come to a stop because of traffic. Officers with the Woodstock Police Department detained the driver.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Zapata-Rebello from Danbury, Connecticut. He was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.

Zapata-Rebello was released on a summons to appear in court on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors opt not to pursue charges in apparent road rage attack on elderly driver
Conditions will be right to increase the brush fire risk for leeward areas.
Red flag warning extended for leeward areas of all islands
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.
Suspected murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Waikiki apartment
The Honolulu Little League team is on their way to the Golden State to represent Hawaii in the...
Honolulu Little League punches their ticket to West Regional Tournament
Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors revisit assault of elderly man after ‘issues’ with initial investigation

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
FILE - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a dire warning at the opening of the...
UN chief warns world is one step from ‘nuclear annihilation’
Officials said the man was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso.
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head
Big cities are seeing their schools shrink, with more schools serving fewer students, resulting...
Cities face crisis as fewer kids enroll and schools shrink