Hilo man who allegedly used X-Acto knife in Walmart shoplifting attempt charged

Kekoa Nihipali, 33, is charged with various offenses.(Prosecutors / Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:32 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man has been charged with attempted robbery and several other offenses following an incident at Walmart last week.

Kekoa Nihipali, 33, was charged with six offenses including first-degree attempted robbery, terroristic threatening, drug promotion and more.

Prosecutors allege Nihipali used an X-Acto knife when he tried to shoplift from the Hilo Walmart on July 28. No major injuries were reported stemming from the incident.

He was set to make his initial court appearance in Hilo District Court Monday.

He remains in custody with bail set at $82,000. If convicted of the attempted robbery charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

