Headed back to school? Share your photos with us!

Thousands of public school students are returning to classrooms on Monday.
Thousands of public school students are returning to classrooms on Monday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:07 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of Hawaii public school students return to classrooms on Monday.

After a challenging last few years with distance and hybrid learning as well as mask wearing, students say they are excited to return.

Do you have keiki who are returning this week? We’d love to see your photos. Share them with us by uploading them below.

