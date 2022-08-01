Tributes
Forecast: Windy, dry conditions continue, lighter winds with more showers just ahead

Monday's Forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue into Monday, with windward clouds and showers remaining limited.

An upper disturbance and surface trough approach and move in from the east. The disturbance could fuel localized heavy showers, and a thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out over the eastern end of the state Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Weaker trade winds along with increasing moisture may be enough to trigger a few showers over our dry leeward areas through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form Wednesday through the second half of the week.

A south swell will elevate south shore surf to near summertime norms through Tuesday.

Only small background south swells are then expected from Wednesday through the weekend, keeping lower surf heights along south facing shores.

Distant tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific will send a small, medium period east swell into the region from Tuesday night through Friday, producing a slight boost to east shore surf.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

