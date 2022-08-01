Tributes
BWS adjusts work at Kahana Bridge to account for back-to-school traffic

Officials said pedestrian access across the bridge is available throughout the repair and that...
Officials said pedestrian access across the bridge is available throughout the repair and that a BWS employee will escort them across to ensure their safety. There will also be vans available for city bus users.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Board of Water Supply crews continue their efforts to repair a broken 30-inch water main near Kahana Bridge, they’re adjusting work and contra flow hours to ease back-to-school traffic.

Starting Monday, BWS said all lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Beach Park will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and again from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Mondays to Fridays.

Outside of the hours, they say work will continue during which time contra-flows will be in place for drivers. It is set to last until at least Aug. 15.

The contra-flow will allow workers to finish up roadway repairs under Kahana Bridge. Drivers are advised to allot for extra travel time and to use caution in the area.

In the coming weeks, all lanes may need to be shut down overnight for resurfacing work.

The main broke in mid-July, impacting customers from Waimanalo to Kahana who were asked to conserve water.

