68-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with moped on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a 68-year-old motorcyclist has died following a head-on crash Sunday morning in Wailuku.

Authorities said a moped was traveling northbound on Kahekili Highway when it crossed the center line and collided head-on into a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling southbound.

Following the collision, police said both operators were ejected onto the roadway.

Officials said the 68-year-old man riding the motorcycle died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old woman driving the moped was transported in serious condition to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators said both riders were not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is Maui County’s 14th traffic fatality, compared to 10 at the same time last year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.