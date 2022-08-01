56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:11 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following an apparent stabbing early Monday morning.
Officials said a 56-year-old was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso.
Authorities said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Diamond Head Road.
Honolulu police have opened an assault investigation.
This story will be updated.
