State election officials test vote counting system

Officials test vote counting machines and transmission network.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In person voting for the Primary Election begins Monday.

This morning, state election officials tested the vote counting system that will be used at each service center.

About 600 volunteers helped with the process, representing various political parties and community groups.

“I think this is an important public service that people can provide were the independent eyes for what’s going on in the processing and calculating the votes,” said Janet Mason, an election observer.

Officials say this is the final step before the process kicks off next week.

“Official observers get test ballots they mark them and then they run them through and reconcile and once that’s done we’ll lock the system down with a wire half seal with a unique number on it record those numbers and come election day we will open everything up verify the numbers are the same and start the process,” said Scott Nago, state chief elections officer.

“I wanted to get involved in the election process but I didn’t want to run for office I am retired and this is very flexible they assign you your shifts according to your availability,” Mason added.

Observers believe their role is important in helping dispel claims of fraud and disputes over results, as was seen in the last election

“Something was wrong and a lot of states to their credit have done a lot to address that problem so I’m happy about that,” said observer Candice Ching.

“I think that each state has a lot of precautions in place to audit the count there are observers like us in each state and there have been dozens of lawsuits contesting these results of the elections in different states and they’ve all proved to have no basis,” Mason said.

The state also tested its network to ensure results are accurately transmitted and compiled from the neighbor island counting centers to the statewide center.

“Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day, not postmarked. So if you still have your ballot and did not mail it back, as you get closer to election day, don’t drop it in the mail. Take it to a place of deposit. You can find a list of those at elections.hawaii.gov. If you go to our website, you can also track your ballot or sign up for alerts, either text, voice, or email as well as once you voted you can download your virtual I Voted sticker,” Nago said.

