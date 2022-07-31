Tributes
Red flag warning issued for all leeward areas

A wind advisory will also be in effect
File photo of a brush fire in Kalihi Valley.
File photo of a brush fire in Kalihi Valley.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday as weather conditions may cause extreme fire behavior.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning has been posted for leeward areas, most of which are under drought conditions.

Dry fuels, including grass and brush in those areas will combine with strong and gusty trade winds and low humidity levels, along with warm temperatures.

East/northeast winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to 50 miles per hour will be possible in the afternoon, along with humidity levels near 40 to 45 percent.

The red flag warning does not predict new fire starts, but means that any fires that do develop may spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

Outdoor burning is not recommended Sunday.

A wind advisory has also been issued for portions of the islands because of the strong trade winds.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

