PODCAST: Friends’ epic 5-day adventure to all 50 states across the nation ends in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In just five days and 16 hours, three friends attempt to travel across the country in the fastest time possible.

And they end their adventure right here in Hawaii.

21-year-old Peter McConville from Austin, Texas is known for his online gaming channel but he recently replaced his controller for a steering wheel. Joined by his two friends Pasha and Abdul, the trio packed into a Ford Escape seeking out to visit every U.S. state in just a matter of days.

The clock began ticking in Vermont.

Pit stops had to be chosen wisely because learning early on in the drive, the friends realized it could cost them their record.

“We’ve been sitting in this line for 7 minutes and it’s not moving. We can’t afford to stop for food so much,” said one of the friends in a YouTube vlog of the journey.

Sight-seeing was scarce, but the trio did stop in Times Square for 30 minutes to see if anyone believed they could accomplish their goal.

With mixed reactions, the race resumed.

The friends said basic necessities has to be sacrificed for the sake of the mission. They pushed off their first shower until 28 states in.

Meanwhile, police take notice in New Mexico. With a $120 speeding ticket in hand, the journey continued to Seattle where their flight to Alaska awaits.

“Our flights over booked so we could have gotten jumped off if we didn’t show up earlier,” said McConville.

Despite the delays, the boys finally touch down in Hawaii after more than 12,000 miles on the road and in the air.

What did they do to celebrate? Indulge in some local food.

McConville said he hopes to be back to the islands soon, but plans to take his time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.