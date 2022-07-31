Maui firefighters battle raging wildfire that closed portions of Hana, Haleakala highways

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County firefighters are battling a raging wildfire that closed portions of Hana and Haleakala highways on Saturday.

The intersections of Hana Highway/Haleakala Highway and Baldwin Avenue/Hana Highway have been closed, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 4 p.m.

According to the Maui Fire Department, rescue teams found the brush fire moving rapidly with steady winds.

Authorities said approximately 30 acres have burned so far.

No structures are threatened at this time and the cause of the fire is unknown.

This story will be updated.

