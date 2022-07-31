Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Maui crash leaves 37-year-old Wailuku man in critical condition

EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:37 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man is fighting for his life after a crash in Kihei Saturday evening.

Maui police said just after 5:30 p.m., the driver of a black 2022 Harley Davidson PCMC was heading north on Piilani Highway. He was nearing Kulaihakoi Street when police say he began weaving through the center delineators within a construction zone, and lost control.

Authorities said he was ejected onto the roadway. He was not wearing a helmet at the time the crash happened.

He was hospitalized with critical life-threatening injuries and taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

Police are still investigating the involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors opt not to pursue charges in apparent road rage attack on elderly driver
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.
Suspected murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Waikiki apartment
Lahaina Fish Company has been ordered to close to handle a roach infestation.
Health inspectors shut down Maui eatery after discovering roach infestation
Feral cats on Maui
Efforts underway to get a more accurate count of feral cats, reduce concentrated populations
Conditions will be right to increase the brush fire risk for leeward areas.
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands

Latest News

Authorities said approximately 30 acres have burned so far.
Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia
Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors opt not to pursue charges in apparent road rage attack on elderly driver
Officials test vote counting machines and transmission network.
Voter service centers prepare to welcome those who want to cast their ballot in person
Friends' epic 5-day journey to all 50 states ends in Hawaii
PODCAST: Friends’ epic 5-day adventure to all 50 states ends in Hawaii