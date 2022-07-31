Maui crash leaves 37-year-old Wailuku man in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man is fighting for his life after a crash in Kihei Saturday evening.

Maui police said just after 5:30 p.m., the driver of a black 2022 Harley Davidson PCMC was heading north on Piilani Highway. He was nearing Kulaihakoi Street when police say he began weaving through the center delineators within a construction zone, and lost control.

Authorities said he was ejected onto the roadway. He was not wearing a helmet at the time the crash happened.

He was hospitalized with critical life-threatening injuries and taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

Police are still investigating the involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.