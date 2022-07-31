Honolulu Little League punches their ticket to West Regional Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Little League team is on their way to the Golden State to represent Hawaii in the Little League West Division Regionals.

“We’re no longer representing Honolulu Little League.” Head coach Gerald Oda told Hawaii News Now. “Were representing the entire state of Hawaii and you know with that comes a big responsibility.”

The boys from Honolulu brought the Little League State title home after a dominating 10-0 win over Kawaihau out of Kapa’a, punching their ticket to the West Regionals in San Bernardino, California.

A milestone accomplishment for the team, but for the coaches, they are even more excited for the journey that’s ahead for their players.

“Just looking forward to creating some great memories with these kids,” Oda said. “Baseball is great you know, but I think it’s more so just this opportunity and creating memories both on and off the field.”

The boys went through a grueling season that was capped with the big time win on the Garden Isle, thanks to the determination of everyone in the lineup.

“The main thing is just to have fun.” Player Kekoa Payanal said. “You know, play hard and have each other’s back.”

“These are like my brothers and we’re going to go to the battlefield.” Teammate Jaron Lancaster said. “We’re going to try and bring home the regional title.”

Moving forward, its not all about the wins, its about spreading Aloha wherever they go next.

“You know we’re not just trying to go up there and play good baseball, but we want to actually be good ambassadors of aloha.” Oda said. “It’s how we do it, you know, to do it with a lot of respect for our opponents and do it with class and humility.”

While always remembering the place and people they represent.

“We’re really trying to make you guys proud and please cheer for us because we’re really hoping to bring this title home to you guys.” Lancaster said.

The Little League West Regionals gets going on August 6th.

