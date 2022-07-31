Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths

Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102...
Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.(CNN, WGN, KVLY, KXJB, KVLY/KXJB via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:19 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region.

At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago.

Clackamas County officials announced the most recent heat-related death on Saturday, saying an elderly man died in his home where he didn’t have a working air conditioner.

Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening.

Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for both the Portland and Seattle, Washington regions lasting through late Sunday evening.

Forecasters predict there will be no relief until Monday when cool air from the Pacific Ocean blows in.

Authorities are investigating whether high temperatures were to blame for the deaths of four people. (Source: KATU/OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY/CNN)

Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, a region where weeklong heat spells were historically rare, according to climate experts.

Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome” weather phenomenon that prompted record temperatures and deaths.

About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during that heat wave, which hit in late June and early July. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were older and lived alone.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina Fish Company has been ordered to close to handle a roach infestation.
Health inspectors shut down Maui eatery after discovering roach infestation
A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found unresponsive at Hanauma Bay...
Woman in critical condition after being pulled from one of Oahu’s most popular snorkeling spots
Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort, is accused of being a Russian spy.
Grand jury indicts Hawaii couple accused of stealing dead babies’ identities, spying for Russia
Hawaii-born Holey Grail Donuts will expand its brick-and-mortar presence to California after...
Popular Hawaii donut shop plans California expansion after securing $9M in financing
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.
Suspected murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Waikiki apartment

Latest News

Surveillance footage of apparent road rage incident with elderly man from July 19 in Laie Point
Prosecutors opt not to pursue charges in apparent road rage attack on elderly driver
Officials test vote counting machines and transmission network.
Voter service centers prepare to welcome those who want to cast their ballot in person
Authorities said approximately 30 acres have burned so far.
More 370 acres burn in Maui wildfire as authorities warn of dry, windy conditions
Friends' epic 5-day journey to all 50 states ends in Hawaii
PODCAST: Friends’ epic 5-day adventure to all 50 states ends in Hawaii