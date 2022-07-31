Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

4 teens shot in spray of bullets at Fla. apartment complex

No one has been arrested. It’s unclear where the shooter fired from or how they got away. (WFOR via CNN)
By WFOR Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:23 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOULDS, Fla. (WFOR) - Four teens have been hospitalized after being shot at a Florida apartment complex. Residents say the gun violence in their community has to stop.

Four teens were walking just after 5 p.m. Friday alongside Cutler Manor Apartments in Goulds when investigators say they were sprayed with bullets. The victims were two 13-year-olds and two 15-year-olds.

The bullets hit the teens multiple times, and they were all taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. One is in critical but stable condition. The others are listed in stable condition.

So far, no one has been arrested. It’s unclear where the shooter fired from or how they got away.

Charlie Williams owns the Cool Bear Ice Cream shop across the street and says this isn’t the first time he’s seen shootings happen in this complex.

“We just heard the shots, and a couple of customers got down from the shots being fired over there,” he said. “This is our community, right? We need it to stop.”

Romania Dukes with Mothers Fighting for Justice lost her son to a stray bullet in the complex eight years ago.

“This has to stop. How many more kids have to get shot? How many more kids have to die before you guys get it? Enough is enough. You have to speak up,” she said.

Police are urging anyone with information about who was behind the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WFOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina Fish Company has been ordered to close to handle a roach infestation.
Health inspectors shut down Maui eatery after discovering roach infestation
A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found unresponsive at Hanauma Bay...
Woman in critical condition after being pulled from one of Oahu’s most popular snorkeling spots
Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort, is accused of being a Russian spy.
Grand jury indicts Hawaii couple accused of stealing dead babies’ identities, spying for Russia
Hawaii-born Holey Grail Donuts will expand its brick-and-mortar presence to California after...
Popular Hawaii donut shop plans California expansion after securing $9M in financing
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.
Suspected murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Waikiki apartment

Latest News

The McKinney Fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the...
'Pray now': Calif. residents flee fast-moving wildfire
No one has been arrested. It’s unclear where the shooter fired from or how they got away.
Police investigating after 4 teens shot at Fla. apartment complex
Conditions will be right to increase the brush fire risk for leeward areas.
Red flag warning issued for Sunday
.
Salvation Army seeks donations to replace stolen school supplies, food