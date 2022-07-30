Tributes
Tsuneyoshi talks luxury development moratorium, Trump, mandates

The Job Interview: Heidi Tsuneyoshi
The Job Interview: Heidi Tsuneyoshi(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the non-partisan city council is considered a safe place for republicans like Heidi Tsuneyoshi, she says she felt compelled to run to Governor.

“After seeing what was happening and really deciding we needed different checks and balances in our state government, I couldn’t sit it out,” said Tsuneyoshi.

To stop over tourism, Tsuneyoshi wants to explore limits on incoming planes and luxury development.

“Are you saying you would literally have a moratorium on luxury and high end housing,” asked Daryl Huff, HNN Acting News Director.

“That’s a consideration. I definitely believe that should be a consideration on the table,” said Tsuneyoshi.

“We haven’t done a great job of talking about capacity as far as limiting development of hotels, and even at our airports,” she added.

She says she’s against pandemic and vaccine mandates because they were harmful to businesses and didn’t give people choices.

“I had discussed the vitamin regimen in committee and they said that was dangerous conversations to have, but there’s a lot of other things that we could have been highlighting during the pandemic that was silenced and not really talked about,” said Tsuneyoshi.

“I think people told you, you’re causing confusion that could lead to people dying,” said Huff.

“I didn’t think it was any confusion to let people know, if you take a vitamin regimen regimen, you can strengthen your immune system,” said Tsuneyoshi.

She later clarified she’s not against the covid vaccine, but is against mandates.

She also talked President Trump and the 2020 election.

“I think we have to see how everything plays out. I don’t have an opinion of the insurrection. I think that’s a sensationalized situation,” said Tsuneyoshi.

“I think there was a lot of dynamics that were involved in that day,” she added.

