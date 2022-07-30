Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

As part of $15M project, state to install more than 200 security cameras at government buildings

The state is undertaking a $15 million project to upgrade security systems at 31 facilities statewide, including the Labor Department and Health Department.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is undertaking a $15 million project to upgrade security systems at 31 facilities statewide, including the Labor Department and Health Department.

Originally, the plan was to spend $1.5 million to install high-tech surveillance cameras in and around the state Capitol. Most of the old cameras were broken and employees reported safety concerns.

The cameras are motion-activated and monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week by dispatch.

But during the pandemic, vandals targeted some of the state buildings, including the Labor Department.

“Throwing stones at windows, setting fire to doors, things of that nature,” said state Comptroller Curt Otaguro.

The vandalism and security threats are the reasons why the upgrade project expanded.

Unemployment office vandalized in August 2020
Unemployment office vandalized in August 2020(None)

Otaguro realizes some people don’t like the idea of cameras being in so many locations.

“It’s public safety as well as employees safety,” Otaguro said, adding employees were especially concerned at night while walking in the parking garages.

A total of 225 cameras will tap into the same system.

“If there is a situation after hours that occurs, it’ll sound the alarm,” Otaguro said, adding dispatchers can then immediately send a sheriff’s deputy.

COVID relief funds from the federal government have been appropriated to cover the cost of the upgrades.

It will take at least a year to get the full system online.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort, is accused of being a Russian spy.
Grand jury indicts Hawaii couple accused of stealing dead babies’ identities, spying for Russia
Hawaii-born Holey Grail Donuts will expand its brick-and-mortar presence to California after...
Popular Hawaii donut shop plans California expansion after securing $9M in financing
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
In handwritten note to court, Katherine Kealoha asks that her conviction be overturned
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found unresponsive at Hanauma Bay...
Woman in critical condition after being pulled from one of Oahu’s most popular snorkeling spots

Latest News

A Hawaii-based team of researchers is back in the islands after an expedition thousands of feet...
12,000 feet below the waves, scientists catalog a treasure trove of new wonders
The Job Interview: Heidi Tsuneyoshi
Tsuneyoshi: Luxury development moratorium could help rein in housing costs
HPU is studying a coral that could provide a breakthrough for stroke treatment.
A coral found only in Hawaii could offer a breakthrough treatment for stroke survivors
As part of $15M project, state to install more than 200 security cameras at government buildings
As part of $15M project, state to install more than 200 security cameras at government buildings