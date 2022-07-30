Investigation underway after man, woman found dead in Waikiki apartment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in their Waikiki apartment Friday night.

Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.

According to police reports, the woman, 64, stabbed the man, 66, causing him to sustain fatal injuries. The woman then appeared to have overdosed on prescribed medication.

Sources said the man and woman were found in separate bedrooms.

Officials said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The relationship between the man and woman are unclear at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for August 1.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.