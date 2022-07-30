Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Investigation underway after man, woman found dead in Waikiki apartment

Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in their Waikiki apartment Friday night.

Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street.

According to police reports, the woman, 64, stabbed the man, 66, causing him to sustain fatal injuries. The woman then appeared to have overdosed on prescribed medication.

Sources said the man and woman were found in separate bedrooms.

Officials said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The relationship between the man and woman are unclear at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for August 1.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found unresponsive at Hanauma Bay...
Woman in critical condition after being pulled from one of Oahu’s most popular snorkeling spots
Lahaina Fish Company has been ordered to close to handle a roach infestation.
Health inspectors shut down Maui eatery after discovering roach infestation
Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort, is accused of being a Russian spy.
Grand jury indicts Hawaii couple accused of stealing dead babies’ identities, spying for Russia
Hawaii-born Holey Grail Donuts will expand its brick-and-mortar presence to California after...
Popular Hawaii donut shop plans California expansion after securing $9M in financing
A food truck that had become an eyesore for some people in the Diamond Head community has gone...
Flames tear through food truck parked in Diamond Head neighborhood

Latest News

One suspect is described as around 5 foot 8 inches, weighing at 180 pounds with black hair. He...
Authorities urge vigilance following string of sex assault cases on Oahu
Feral cats on Maui
Efforts underway to get a more accurate count of feral cats, reduce concentrated populations
Efforts underway to get a more accurate count of feral cats, reduce concentrated populations
Efforts underway to get a more accurate count of feral cats, reduce concentrated populations
Associates of ex-Kauai councilmember sentenced behind bars: Orlando Manguchei and Steven...
Associates of ex-Kauai councilman sentenced behind bars for helping in drug ring