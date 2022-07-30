Health inspectors shut down Maui eatery after discovering roach infestation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has ordered Lahaina Fish Company to shut down immediately because of a cockroach infestation.

The eatery got a red placard July 26 and must remain closed until the violations are resolved.

The state Health Department said cockroaches were found in the kitchen storage space and downstairs bar areas.

The eatery has to eradicate the roach infestation and conduct deep cleaning before it can reopen.

A follow-up inspection is set for Monday.

