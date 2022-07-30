Dry breezy weather increasing fire risk this weekend

Drier and more stable weather conditions are moving in over the islands along with increasing trade winds. That’s good news if you have outdoor activities this weekend, but it’s also bringing an elevated fire danger, with a fire weather watch for leeward portions of the state on Sunday, which means that brush or wildfires that develop could spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

Trade winds will gradually decrease and showers will increase for windward and mauka areas during the first half of next week, reducing the hazardous fire conditions. Winds will become light Wednesday through Friday, which will result in afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for leeward and interior areas of the islands.

At the beach, surf will remain on the higher side for south-facing shores, with some of that swell energy boosting waves for exposed west shorelines. Strong trades will push up rough surf for east shores later this weekend, while north shores will remain mostly flat. A small craft advisory is in effect for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

