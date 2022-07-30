Authorities urge vigilance following string of attempted sex assaults in metro Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Self defense experts are warning to be aware of your surroundings after an Oahu woman was accosted by a stranger outside her home.

At around 4 a.m. Wednesday, police said a 30-year-old man tried to sexually assault a woman at knifepoint right outside her home on Kinau Street.

Police said the male suspect asked for a cigarette and when she refused, he pulled a knife on her, demanding she have sex with him. The suspect is described as around 5 foot 8 inches, weighing at 180 pounds with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white and dark colored baseball cap and dark-colored clothing.

Those who live in the area said crime is a constant concern.

“I’m definitely always watching over my shoulder especially when I’m leaving work because I leave past midnight,” said Desiree Nomaya of Honolulu. “And even though I live nearby, it’s still not safe.”

“It doesn’t surprise me only because there’s been a lot of vagrancies, a lot of homeless people,” said Darwin Fajardo of Honolulu. “And not trying to say that there’s a coincidence between but the more of those things that are prevalent, more crimes are going to happen.”

A similar incident happened nearly two weeks ago in Manoa.

Surveillance video shows a man ducking behind cars while following a woman home. Inside her home, police said the suspect also held her a knifepoint, restrained her, then sexually assaulted her.

Owner of Get Home Safe 808 Scott Nishihara emphasized the importance of awareness and avoidance to keep yourself safe.

But if you’re in situation where you could physically get hurt, he said to fight back.

“Don’t just sit there and you know, just accept that, that bad things happen to you,” said Ishihara. “You always want to try to fight back.”

“It’s really important, you know, fight back as much as you can.”

HPD said within the last six months there were 136 sex assaults in comparison to 112 around the same time last year.

Anyone with information on the Kinau or Manoa incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 955-8300.

