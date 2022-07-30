Tributes
Associates of ex-Kauai councilman sentenced behind bars for helping in drug ring

Associates of ex-Kauai councilmember sentenced behind bars: Orlando Manguchei and Steven...
Associates of ex-Kauai councilmember sentenced behind bars: Orlando Manguchei and Steven Keliikuli(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:56 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two associates of a former Kauai County Councilmember turned drug-kingpin have been sentenced to prison, officials said Friday.

In May, Arthur Brun was sentenced to 20 years in prison for running drug ring.

According to authorities, one of Brun’s associates Orlando Manguchei acted as his security in the operation. A federal judge sentenced Manguchei to 44 months in prison for a weapons charge.

Another associate Steven Keliikuli received 41 months after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Former Kauai councilmember sentenced to 20 years in prison for running drug ring
Ex-Kauai councilman admits to running drug ring, changes plea in federal court

Both men were indicted along with Brun in early 2020.

Meanwhile, Brun is awaiting transfer to a federal prison on the U.S. continent.

