Associates of ex-Kauai councilman sentenced behind bars for helping in drug ring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two associates of a former Kauai County Councilmember turned drug-kingpin have been sentenced to prison, officials said Friday.

In May, Arthur Brun was sentenced to 20 years in prison for running drug ring.

According to authorities, one of Brun’s associates Orlando Manguchei acted as his security in the operation. A federal judge sentenced Manguchei to 44 months in prison for a weapons charge.

Another associate Steven Keliikuli received 41 months after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Both men were indicted along with Brun in early 2020.

Meanwhile, Brun is awaiting transfer to a federal prison on the U.S. continent.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.