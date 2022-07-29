Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Zoo celebrates birth of baby sloth; mom, son to make public debut together

The Hattiesburg Zoo announced a new baby boy has joined its family of sloths.
The Hattiesburg Zoo announced a new baby boy has joined its family of sloths.(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A zoo in Mississippi welcomed a new baby sloth this month.

The Hattiesburg Zoo announced another Linnaeus sloth to the family, the fifth member of the Hattiesburg tribe of sloths and its first male offspring.

WDAM reported the zoo’s female two-toed sloth named Mo gave birth to a male baby on July 5, who became known as Lumpy.

Officials said Lumpy was Mo’s third live birth at the Hattiesburg Zoo, with the little guy joining his older sisters, Maple and Mochi, in the family tree.

According to the zoo, the newborn and his mother survived complications after the birth.

“When little Lumpy was born, the keepers noticed pretty quickly that he wasn’t nursing,” said Kristen Moore, animal curator at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We waited a few hours to see if he would latch on, but he never did, and we discovered Mo was not producing milk.”

The zoo’s animal care team determined that goat’s milk was the best supplement for Lumpy. The team said that sloths are naturally lactose intolerant and goat’s milk contains the least amount of lactose.

The zoo said that animal keepers fed Lumpy every two hours with a syringe while keeping him with his mother.

According to Zoo representatives, once Lumpy maintained and began gaining weight, the animal care team’s attention moved to determine how to help Mo produce milk, which she did after receiving medication.

The Hattiesburg Zoo reports mother and son are currently doing well enough to make their public debut on Saturday.

“I want to commend our keepers and veterinary staff for doing an outstanding job of observing a potential problem and quickly intervening. Baby Lumpy remained healthy and in the company of his mother,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
The victim was identified as 14-year-old Ketsina Peter of McKinley High School.
Teen girl who died after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach identified
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
The Hawaii Marine accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death on the H-3 Freeway last week...
Hawaii Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on freeway is indicted on murder charges
Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort, is accused of being a Russian spy.
Grand jury indicts Hawaii couple accused of stealing dead babies’ identities, spying for Russia

Latest News

The end of an energy era on Hawaii as the final planned shipment of coal arrived Wednesday on...
Hawaii receives its final shipment of coal amid push to move to renewable sources
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Public schools go back next week.
Ahead of new school year, educators are hopeful, anxious ― and ready to make up for lost time
Monkeypox has been found predominantly among the LGBTQ+ community, but that doesn't mean...
Avoiding stigma: Monkeypox not just a concern for LGBTQ+ community, officials say
Hawaii receives its final shipment of coal amid push to move to renewable sources
Hawaii receives its final shipment of coal amid push to move to renewable sources