Woman in critical condition after being pulled from one of Oahu’s most popular snorkeling spots
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:31 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found unresponsive at Hanauma Bay on Thursday, emergency officials said.
Authorities said lifeguards pulled the 49-year-old woman from the water around 1 p.m.
First responders said they were able to get a pulse after doing CPR for several minutes.
It is unclear what led to the incident.
This story maybe updated.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.