Woman in critical condition after being pulled from one of Oahu’s most popular snorkeling spots

A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found unresponsive at Hanauma Bay on Thursday, emergency officials said.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:31 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found unresponsive at Hanauma Bay on Thursday, emergency officials said.

Authorities said lifeguards pulled the 49-year-old woman from the water around 1 p.m.

First responders said they were able to get a pulse after doing CPR for several minutes.

It is unclear what led to the incident.

This story maybe updated.

