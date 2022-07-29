Woman in critical condition after being pulled from one of Oahu’s most popular snorkeling spots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found unresponsive at Hanauma Bay on Thursday, emergency officials said.

Authorities said lifeguards pulled the 49-year-old woman from the water around 1 p.m.

First responders said they were able to get a pulse after doing CPR for several minutes.

It is unclear what led to the incident.

This story maybe updated.

