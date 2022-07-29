Popular Hawaii donut shop plans California expansion after securing $9M in financing

Tributes
Hawaii-born Holey Grail Donuts will expand its brick-and-mortar presence to California after securing $9 million in financing, TechCrunch reports.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Holey Grail Donuts will expand its brick-and-mortar presence to California after securing $9 million in financing, TechCrunch reports.

The business was founded on Kauai in 2018 on a mission to create “the world’s greatest donut experience.”

Foodie Fix: Holey Grail donuts

Brother and sister co-founders, Nile and Hana Dreiling, say their focus is on quality, sustainability and innovation.

Many of their offerings are vegan.

“We spent a lot of time reverse-engineering the donut, taking something everyone is familiar with and reinventing it to meet our values,” Nile Dreiling told TechCrunch.

In addition to its food truck in Hanalei, Holey Grail has a Waikiki food truck in Waikiki and a Honolulu store.

