Police search for suspect accused of trying to sexually assault woman at knifepoint in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a suspect accused of trying to sexually assault a woman at knifepoint in Honolulu.

Authorities said the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to reports, the 30-year-old male suspect approached the woman outside her residence on Kinau Street asking for a cigarette. When she refused, he then demanded sex from her and brandished a knife.

Officials said a struggled ensued, however the woman was able to fight off the suspect and fled on foot towards Piikoi Street.

The suspect is described as approximately 5 foot 8 inches, weighing at 180 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a white and dark colored baseball cap and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300.

