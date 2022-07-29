Tributes
Police arrest 2 suspects accused of holding man at gunpoint in Kalihi robbery

Your top local stories for Friday, July 29, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said two suspects in connection with an armed robbery in Kalihi have been arrested.

Authorities said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday when a 30-year-old man and a 56-year-old man allegedly held up a 45-year-old man at gunpoint.

Officials said one of the suspects pulled the trigger, but no one was hurt.

Police said the suspects fled and were captured a short time later.

So far, HPD has only identified Nicholas Pilimai as one of suspects. He faces multiple charges including attempted murder.

This story will be updated.

