Police arrest 2 suspects accused of holding man at gunpoint in Kalihi robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said two suspects in connection with an armed robbery in Kalihi have been arrested.

Authorities said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday when a 30-year-old man and a 56-year-old man allegedly held up a 45-year-old man at gunpoint.

Officials said one of the suspects pulled the trigger, but no one was hurt.

Police said the suspects fled and were captured a short time later.

So far, HPD has only identified Nicholas Pilimai as one of suspects. He faces multiple charges including attempted murder.

This story will be updated.

