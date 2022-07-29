Tributes
Open House: Convenient townhome in Ewa Beach and newly renovated home in Salt Lake

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, welcome to West Loch Fairways. Come take a look at this upgraded 2-bedroom, 1-full and 2-half bath townhome featuring a fenced-in front yard, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer/dryer, granite counters in the kitchen, newer vanities and a deep tub in the bathrooms and laminate/tile flooring throughout. Stay cool with window a/c units in both bedrooms, a portable a/c unit in the living room, and ceiling fans in every room. Revel in all that this community has to offer and the luxury of being minutes from the freeway, Ka Makana Ali’i Mall, along with other restaurants, shops, golf courses, and beaches.

Next up, come visit this custom built, single level home which has never been on market. The home was a given a fresh coat of paint and the solid wood floors were refinished to its glory. The backyard features raised garden planter beds, citrus trees and a large healthy plumeria tree. Unwind outside in the breezy covered lanai just off the kitchen. In the carport you will find a generous size storage closet to help keep you organized. This Salt Lake neighborhood is conveniently located near the Honolulu International Airport, shopping, schools, easy freeway access, and on the City Bus Route.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

